Materials Down As Mining Cutbacks Seen As Insufficient -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid doubts that likely reductions in mining output would be enough to compensate for a precipitous drop in demand.

Global miner BHP Group is reviewing spending plans for the 2021 fiscal year as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts operations producing commodities from copper to coal.

BHP said capital and exploration expenditures in fiscal 2021, which begins in July, would be lower than the $8 billion that management had originally signaled, with project delays including a previously reported hiatus in an off-shore Australian natural-gas development.

Gold futures hit a two-week low as the dollar strengthened against rivals in a new bout of risk aversion on global markets.

