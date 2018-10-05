Materials Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Materials Roundup

Shares of metals and mining concerns fell as U.S. Treasury yields continued to gain in the wake of a strong jobs report.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in September, the lowest since December 1969, when the U.S. was at war with Vietnam, the Labor Department said Friday. Employers added 134,000 jobs to payrolls, a record 96th straight month of gains.

"This is the best job market in a generation or more," said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at recruiting site Glassdoor.

Wages rose 2.8% from a year earlier, a solid if still unspectacular rise. But rate-sensitive stocks sold off.

"However, given the latest move higher in interest rates, investors are focused more on average hourly earnings to gauge whether wage pressures in the U.S. economy will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quicken its pace of monetary policy tightening," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

