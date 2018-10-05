Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 04:25pm EDT

Shares of metals and mining concerns fell as U.S. Treasury yields continued to gain in the wake of a strong jobs report.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in September, the lowest since December 1969, when the U.S. was at war with Vietnam, the Labor Department said Friday. Employers added 134,000 jobs to payrolls, a record 96th straight month of gains.

"This is the best job market in a generation or more," said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at recruiting site Glassdoor.

Wages rose 2.8% from a year earlier, a solid if still unspectacular rise. But rate-sensitive stocks sold off.

"However, given the latest move higher in interest rates, investors are focused more on average hourly earnings to gauge whether wage pressures in the U.S. economy will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quicken its pace of monetary policy tightening," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52pUnder fire from Musk, top fund firms defend securities lending
RE
10:51pTech Down After Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:48pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Gypsum board
PU
10:47pLow-Income Workers See Long-Awaited Wage Gains
DJ
10:47pFinancials Down As Loan-Demand Effects Of Yield Rise Are Weighed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:38pStocks fall globally after U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise again
RE
10:38pStocks fall globally after U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise again
RE
10:37pU.S. Government 10-Year Note Yields Climb to Seven-Year High
DJ
10:34pStocks fall globally after U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise again
RE
10:33pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Shelf Stable Chicken Purchase Program Announced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4RWE : RWE profits to take a hit after court delays brown coal mining
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.