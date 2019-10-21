Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Down On Brexit Hedging -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood for an orderly United Kingdom exit from the European Union. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rebuffed by the Speaker of the House of Commons in his latest attempt to bring the Brexit deal back to Parliament for a critical vote, but looks set to do so on Tuesday.

"A perceived easing of U.S.-China trade tensions, and [diminished] risk of a no-deal Brexit has supported risk assets since early October," said strategists at money manager BlackRock's Investment Institute, in a note to clients. "Yet we expect more twists and turns in coming months, and see geopolitical risks staying elevated in the longer term."

Canadian miner Barrick Gold is poised to restart gold mining in Tanzania after the company agreed to pay $300 million to the African country and share ownership and other benefits at its three local sites.

BHP Group said it has signed four new renewable-power agreements to meet energy demand for its Chilean copper operations and will record a roughly $780 million provision linked to the cancellation of existing coal contracts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -2.61% 21.99 Delayed Quote.22.52%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.47% 0.86025 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
LME COPPER CASH 0.43% 5751 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pU.S. Companies Preparing for Long-Term 'Confrontational Relationship' With China
DJ
04:31pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:30pIndustrials Up On 3Q Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:28pMaterials Down On Brexit Hedging -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:27pEnergy Up On Brexit Optimism -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:21pLoonie rallies to three-month high as Canadians vote in general election
RE
04:21pSoftBank extends $5 billion debt financing offer to WeWork - sources
RE
04:17pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Executive Calls for Federal Blockchain Research, Funding to Improve Food Safety
PR
04:16pWORLD BANK : 47 Countries Make 67 Reforms to Help Farmers Grow Their Business
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
4ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group