Materials Down On Brexit Hedging -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood for an orderly United Kingdom exit from the European Union. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rebuffed by the Speaker of the House of Commons in his latest attempt to bring the Brexit deal back to Parliament for a critical vote, but looks set to do so on Tuesday.

"A perceived easing of U.S.-China trade tensions, and [diminished] risk of a no-deal Brexit has supported risk assets since early October," said strategists at money manager BlackRock's Investment Institute, in a note to clients. "Yet we expect more twists and turns in coming months, and see geopolitical risks staying elevated in the longer term."

Canadian miner Barrick Gold is poised to restart gold mining in Tanzania after the company agreed to pay $300 million to the African country and share ownership and other benefits at its three local sites.

BHP Group said it has signed four new renewable-power agreements to meet energy demand for its Chilean copper operations and will record a roughly $780 million provision linked to the cancellation of existing coal contracts.

