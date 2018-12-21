Log in
Materials Down On Economic Fears - Materials Roundup

12/21/2018 | 10:27pm CET

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders fled economically sensitive areas because of fears that Federal Reserve rate hikes would further slow global growth.

"There is a growing sense that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates too much (or perhaps that it already has)," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen.

Freeport McMoRan shares fell after Indonesia wrested control of the Grasberg mine, one of the world's largest copper excavations from the company that had led development there for decades. With $3.85 billion in payments made to Freeport and Australian miner Rio Tinto, Indonesia now controls about 51% of the mine. Arizona-based Freeport now holds 49% while Rio Tinto sold its entire interest.

London-based miner Anglo American has restarted Minas-Rio iron ore mine in South East Brazil after a spillage that cost it about $11.3 billion in write-downs.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

