Materials Down On Labor-Market Worries -- Materials Roundup

07/23/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid concerns about the U.S. labor market, even as gold futures finished at a record high.

Gold for July delivery gained $25.00 per troy ounce, or 1.34%, to $1889.10, as the increase in U.S. cases of Covid-19 and rising unemployment further fuelled safe-haven demand.

"When the market sells off like this, people have to go somewhere, and the weakness in the dollar doesn't hurt either," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The number of U.S. workers filing new claims for unemployment rose for the first time in almost four months last week.

Steelmaker Nucor is resuming work on a new plate mill in Brandenburg, Ky., and the modernization of its Gallatin, Ky., sheet mill after pausing the projects three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress is weighing another round of economic stimulus that would include $1,200 payments to most Americans, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

