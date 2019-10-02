Materials Down On Trade, Brexit Tensions -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as tensions over trade and Brexit rose.

The U.S. will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of European Union imports, after the World Trade Organization said the U.S. was entitled to such a move because of subsidies for European aerospace company Airbus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new proposals to break the deadlock over Brexit were met with some skepticism from European officials Wednesday, setting the stage for weeks of tense political maneuvering before the U.K.'s scheduled exit from the European Union on Oct. 31, as reported earlier.

Borealis, a closely held global chemicals producer, is looking to find a partner or sell its fertilizer business in a deal that could value the business around $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

