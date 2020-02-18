Materials Down as BHP, Glencore Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after mixed mining earnings and fears about the outlook for Chinese economic growth.

BHP shares fell after the global miner's first-half profit attributable to shareholders of $5.1 billion was short of analysts' average target. The iron-ore miner also warned about the risk of coronavirus impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese demand.

Gold futures hit their highest level since 2013 as coronavirus concerns spurred safe-haven buying. "In our view, the economic damage caused by the coronavirus could be significant in isolated areas but it should be relatively temporary and hopefully well contained," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

Shares of Glencore fell after the commodities mining and trading firm said it swung to a loss in 2019 as falling coal prices weighed on earnings in its industrial unit and prompted it to write down the value of key assets.

Industrial-materials maker DuPont de Nemours said it's bringing back as its chief executive Edward Breen, an architect of the megamerger and spinoff from Dow.

