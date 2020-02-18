Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Down as BHP, Glencore Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after mixed mining earnings and fears about the outlook for Chinese economic growth.

BHP shares fell after the global miner's first-half profit attributable to shareholders of $5.1 billion was short of analysts' average target. The iron-ore miner also warned about the risk of coronavirus impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese demand.

Gold futures hit their highest level since 2013 as coronavirus concerns spurred safe-haven buying. "In our view, the economic damage caused by the coronavirus could be significant in isolated areas but it should be relatively temporary and hopefully well contained," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

Shares of Glencore fell after the commodities mining and trading firm said it swung to a loss in 2019 as falling coal prices weighed on earnings in its industrial unit and prompted it to write down the value of key assets.

Industrial-materials maker DuPont de Nemours said it's bringing back as its chief executive Edward Breen, an architect of the megamerger and spinoff from Dow.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.81% 38.78 End-of-day quote.-0.69%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 0.64% 53.44 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
GLENCORE -4.46% 226.1 Delayed Quote.0.55%
GOLD 1.07% 1601.29 Delayed Quote.4.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:10pIndustrials Down After Apple Warning -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:08pHealth Care Up Slightly on Regulatory Outlook -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:46pAlstom, Bombardier shares fall after $6.7 billion rail deal
RE
04:44pCanada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
RE
04:37pCanadian regulator starts hearings on boosting cellphone competition
RE
04:35pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
04:34pMaterials Down as BHP, Glencore Earnings Weigh -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
04:30pCanada Loosens Mortgage-Financing Rules -- Update
DJ
04:29pEnergy Down After Apple Warning Underscores Coronavirus Impact -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group