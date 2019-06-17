Materials Down as G20 Fears Eclipse Chile Mine Strike -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's midweek policy statement and the Group of 20 meeting. In one bad sign for U.S. economic activity, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index fell 26 points to negative 8.6 from the previous month, the largest retreat for the gauge of New York state factory activity on record. Copper futures continue to hover around two-year lows, despite a labor action at a huge Chilean mine. Unionized workers at Chuquicamata, which produced 1.5% of global copper output last year, went on strike on Friday after contract negotiations with management fell through. Such an event would normally boost the value of the industrial metal, and the absence of a reaction suggests a high level of nerves ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan in late June, The Wall Street Journal reported.

