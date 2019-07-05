Materials Down as Jobs Report Changes Fed Outlook -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report changed the calculus for rate-cut expectations. U.S. employers added 224,000 employees to payrolls in June, the Labor Department said Friday, significantly more than economists had forecast. Other statistics in the report also pointed to a strengthening labor market. The jobless rate, for example, last month ticked up from a 50-year low to 3.7%, likely because more Americans entered the labor force to look for a job. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to interest-rate expectations, saw their biggest fall since June 2018, closing down 1.5%. Stock and commodities traders were wagering that the central bank could cut rates by as much as half-a-percentage point at its July meeting.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com