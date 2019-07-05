Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Down as Jobs Report Changes Fed Outlook -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report changed the calculus for rate-cut expectations. U.S. employers added 224,000 employees to payrolls in June, the Labor Department said Friday, significantly more than economists had forecast. Other statistics in the report also pointed to a strengthening labor market. The jobless rate, for example, last month ticked up from a 50-year low to 3.7%, likely because more Americans entered the labor force to look for a job. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to interest-rate expectations, saw their biggest fall since June 2018, closing down 1.5%. Stock and commodities traders were wagering that the central bank could cut rates by as much as half-a-percentage point at its July meeting.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pFUGITIVE U.S. TECH GURU : Cryptocurrency is next Cuban revolution
RE
05:06pUtilities Down With Treasury Yields After Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:05pCommunications Services Down as Traders Hedge on Deals -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:00pTech Down as Samsung Underscores Huawei-Ban Impact, Trade Fight Impact -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:56pConsumer Cos Up on Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pHealth Care Down on Price-Control Concerns -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:49pStrong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update
DJ
04:46pMaterials Down as Jobs Report Changes Fed Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pIndustrials Down as Fed Bets Are Reversed -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About