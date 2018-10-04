Materials Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Materials Roundup

Shares of metals and mining concerns fell as U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels in seven years. Traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates more aggressively to combat incipient inflation. This is the latest in a series of volatility bouts brought on by spikes in Treasury yields as the Fed gradually unwinds its accommodative monetary policy stance. "It's almost reminiscent of that first selloff earlier this year after the stock market made new highs," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Ms. Krosby cited a sharp selloff in early February after January employment data spurred inflation fears and drove up Treasury yields. "We're seeing strong economic data, seeing the ADP employment report stronger than expectations. We know that input costs are rising [but] it's not just about materials...it's also about wages and you take a look Amazon coming out and saying raise wages." Israel Chemicals entered negotiations to buy Haifa Chemicals, a supplier of specialty fertilizers, for more than a $1 billion in cash and stock, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com