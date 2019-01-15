Log in
Materials Down on Global Growth Doubts -- Materials Roundup

01/15/2019 | 04:19pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth and interest rates. Copper prices rose after Chinese officials said they would step up economic-stimulus efforts this year. Roughly 60% of fund managers now anticipate a slowdown in global growth this year, "the worst outlook on the global economy since July 2008," warned analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George indicated that she supported a pause in rate hikes, suggesting that there will be no push for a hike at the next Fed meeting as Ms. George has long been among the most vocal "hawks."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

