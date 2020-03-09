Materials Down on Global Recession Fears -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears that the spread of the coronavirus worldwide would lead to a global recession.

"The odds of a recession have risen materially due to the combination of the following things: a drop of shale [oil] production; the Boeing shutdown ... a drop in consumer and business confidence resulting in lower spending due to virus," and existing pressure on corporate profit margins, said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at money manager ClearBridge Investments, in e-mailed commentary.

A slide in oil futures weighed on related markets such as corn, which is used for production of fuel additive ethanol.

Gold futures rose slightly as investors clamored for safe havens in the midst of turmoil in stock, bond and foreign-exchange markets worldwide.

