Materials Down on Trade-Deal Doubts -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears that a China-U.S. trade deal was becoming more unlikely. "The market had inched higher on the back of a view that they were moving closer towards an agreement," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Presidential adviser "Larry Kudlow was the one that comes out to the press and, in essence, has a positive view. Now he's the one who said we're a long distance from agreement." Arconic executives are planning to break apart the maker of aluminum materials, culminating a long-running strategic review after nixing a potential deal to go private and after replacing its chief executive. Arconic plans to separate its portfolio into engineered products and forgings, and global rolled products, with one of those units spun off.

