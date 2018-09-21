Materials Fall as Dollar Rebounds -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers fell as the dollar regained some of its lost strength.

The dollar slid against other currencies earlier this week as nerves about a trade war and an emerging-markets crisis faded. The dollar rebounded Friday partly because of a rout in sterling and partly because of angst ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Gold futures retreated, even as other metals, including copper rebounded.

Following a tense meeting with her European Union counterparts earlier this week in Salzburg, where her post-Brexit plans were rejected as being unworkable, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was now up to European leaders to smooth the path for Britain's departure from the EU.

Peabody Energy urged the U.S. government to keep one of its largest coal customers, the Navajo Generating Station in northern Arizona, in business after a deal fell through.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dojwones.com