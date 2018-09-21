Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Fall as Dollar Rebounds -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers fell as the dollar regained some of its lost strength.

The dollar slid against other currencies earlier this week as nerves about a trade war and an emerging-markets crisis faded. The dollar rebounded Friday partly because of a rout in sterling and partly because of angst ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Gold futures retreated, even as other metals, including copper rebounded.

Following a tense meeting with her European Union counterparts earlier this week in Salzburg, where her post-Brexit plans were rejected as being unworkable, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was now up to European leaders to smooth the path for Britain's departure from the EU.

Peabody Energy urged the U.S. government to keep one of its largest coal customers, the Navajo Generating Station in northern Arizona, in business after a deal fell through.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dojwones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/21BLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wyoming oil and gas lease sale garners $61 million
PU
09/21KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE ROUTE WOULD NOT HARM ENVIRONMENT : State Department
RE
09/21Industrials Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Compromise -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/21Materials Fall as Dollar Rebounds -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/21Health Care Up, Defensive Sectors Draw Investors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/21Consumer Companies Fall on Services Sector Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/21Energy Higher as Saudi Officials See Tight Supplies for October -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/21Financials Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/21Tech Gives Back Some Gains Awaiting IPhone Demand Signs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/21S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
2SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.