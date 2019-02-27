Materials Flat After Powell Comments -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that a plan to stop the "runoff" of investments on the central bank's balance sheet could come soon. The price of copper has risen sharply this year in anticipation of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, and because Chinese authorities have promised to provide economic stimulus. "Key is how big Chinese stimulus is as a percentage of GDP," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. "The market [has] rallied a lot, and to sustain the bull, it's all up to China -- the only one that's stimulating and can do more."

