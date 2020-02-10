Materials Flat As Coronavirus Fears Abate -- Materials Roundup

Log in
02/10/2020 | 05:11pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as fears about the extent of the coronavirus epidemic faded.

Many Chinese workers returned to their workplaces, buoying the price of copper, which is particularly sensitive to economic activity in the world's most populous nation, a major consumer of the industrial metal.

"Investors remain rightfully concerned about economic and market threats from the ongoing coronavirus scare," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

"While we think the effects are real and uncertainties remain, we believe long-term damage should be relatively well contained."

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid his first public visit to the front lines of the outbreak, stopping at a Beijing hospital treating infected patients and at a local disease-control office after weeks of remaining largely out of public view, as reported earlier.

Gold futures, which had risen sharply during the peak of coronavirus fears, ticked down.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.20% 1571.5 Delayed Quote.3.49%
LME COPPER CASH -1.27% 5653 End-of-day quote.-8.31%
