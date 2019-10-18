Materials Flat As Traders Hedge Ahead Of Brexit Vote -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of a high-stakes parliamentary debate in London Saturday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent Friday wooing lawmakers in a last-minute charm offensive to win a decisive vote on the draft Brexit deal, focusing on wavering euroskeptic Conservatives and opposition Labour Party lawmakers, as reported earlier.

In currency markets, traders were optimistic about Mr. Johnson's chances, with sterling adding to recent gains against the dollar. Copper futures rose after a report that property sales in China rose sharply in the first nine months of the year.

