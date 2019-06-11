Materials Flat as Beijing Stimulus Meets Mixed Reception -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as Beijing's latest stimulus efforts met with a mixed reception. The Chinese government pledged support for infrastructure projects, the latest in a series of stimulus measures the government has launched in an attempt to cushion the economy from the effects of a trade battle. While the stimulus was a bullish development for the price of copper and other industrial metals on its face, it also suggested that China is not planning for a near-term end to the trade dispute. Copper prices rose modestly but remain about 10% below April peaks. Grain prices rose after the Agriculture Department cut its corn-production estimate to 13.68 billion bushels, down 9% from its May forecast, the latest sign that wet and stormy weather has laid waste to U.S. harvests. Muted inflation data weighed on gold futures after a long run-up. The wholesale producer-price index advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in May from a month earlier, the Labor Department said Tuesday. The European Union's antitrust enforcer on Tuesday blocked the planned merger of the European steel businesses of India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp, citing the risk of reduced competition in steel for the car and packaging industries.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com