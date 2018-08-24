Materials Higher After Powell's Comments Weigh on Dollar -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose sharply after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell weighed on the dollar.

A rise in the dollar in recent weeks caused a rout in prices of commodities and emerging-markets bonds.

Mr. Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole conference organized by the Kansas City Federal Reserve changed investors' perceptions of the central bank's rate plans. "While he suggested that the Fed will continue with gradual rate hikes, he made it clear that the Fed was not going seeking to accelerate the path of rate hikes and that was picked up by the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The dollar weakened on his comments and that helped give a bid to emerging-markets, which is a positive," because of the recent jitters over Turkey. "It assuaged market fears that he was going to be perhaps more hawkish."

Mining shares rose earlier in the session after reports that China would remove limits on holdings of overseas investors in local banks and asset managers, potentially freeing up more money to lend the construction sector in the nation, a major consumer of industrial metals.

