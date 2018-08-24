Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Higher After Powell's Comments Weigh on Dollar -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose sharply after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell weighed on the dollar.

A rise in the dollar in recent weeks caused a rout in prices of commodities and emerging-markets bonds.

Mr. Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole conference organized by the Kansas City Federal Reserve changed investors' perceptions of the central bank's rate plans. "While he suggested that the Fed will continue with gradual rate hikes, he made it clear that the Fed was not going seeking to accelerate the path of rate hikes and that was picked up by the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The dollar weakened on his comments and that helped give a bid to emerging-markets, which is a positive," because of the recent jitters over Turkey. "It assuaged market fears that he was going to be perhaps more hawkish."

Mining shares rose earlier in the session after reports that China would remove limits on holdings of overseas investors in local banks and asset managers, potentially freeing up more money to lend the construction sector in the nation, a major consumer of industrial metals.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/24Financials Higher, Treasury-Yield Weakness Persists -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/24Q&A : Fighting the Feral Hog Problem
PU
08/24Energy Higher After Fed Chairman Powell's Comments -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08/24Materials Higher After Powell's Comments Weigh on Dollar -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/24Health Care Slightly Higher on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/24Consumer Companies Up After Powell's Comments -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/24Tech Higher on Risk-Appetite Recovery -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/24Telecoms Slightly Higher as Defensive Sectors Lose Luster -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
08/24Utilities Slightly Higher as Rotation to Cyclicals Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
08/24Industrials Up, Powell Comments Assuage Growth Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD(ADR) : Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results
2JEDINSTVO A.D. SEVOJNO : JEDINSTVO SEVOJNO : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Springfield Makes New England Debut
4Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
5THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.