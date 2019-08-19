Materials Higher on Trade, Stimulus Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose on optimism about trade talks and stimulus.

China moved to lower the borrowing rate for companies, while German officials reportedly readied stimulus plans in case a recent slowdown there continues.

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel plans to spend roughly $700 million to expand its U.S. business, joining American rivals that have outlined plans to add capacity locally in the wake of President Donald Trump's import tariffs.

Norwegian aluminum maker Norsk Hydro said an investigation of a ransomware attack it suffered in March has revealed new vulnerabilities, leading it to test the use of artificial intelligence to secure its industrial equipment.

