Materials Lower After Economic Data -- Materials Roundup

02/21/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as weak U.S. economic data caused a pause in the 2019 rebound for "risk assets" such as stocks and commodities.

Weak durable-goods orders and home-sales reports added to worries raised by surprisingly soft retail sales and small-business surveys last week.

"A trio of important economic data releases from the week of February 11 portrayed a US economy that while not down for the count, is now on the ropes," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR unit of State Street Global Advisors, in a note to clients.

Bunge reported a slightly steeper quarterly loss as the agribusiness was hurt by a reduction in the value of its soybean inventories.

The Australian dollar dropped as much as 1.1% on Thursday after a Reuters report said China's Dalian port had banned imports of Australian coal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

