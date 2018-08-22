Materials Lower as Trade Worries Linger -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers gave back some of their recent gains as trade issues lingered.

Zambia is set to grow copper production this year, said Central Bank Governor Denny Kalyalya, but the official also voiced concerns about the outlook for copper prices given global trade tensions.

Shares of Anglo Australian mining giant BHP Billiton rose after it reported strong earnings growth for the fiscal year ended in June, helped by a rebound in copper prices that has recently lost steam.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com