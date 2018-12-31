Materials Rise on Hopes for Trade Deal -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid hopes that China and the U.S. were closer to a trade deal.

Gold futures ticked down and recorded a loss for 2018, though the precious metal finished stronger than most commodities during the December wave of risk aversion.

Coal production from the Powder River Basin, an arid region spread over parts of Wyoming and Montana that produces about 40% of all U.S. coal, has declined by one-third between 2008 and 2017 as Western power producers turn to natural gas.

