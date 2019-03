Shares of commodity producers and materials sensitive to global growth were among the market's worst performers Friday, another warning sign for investors weighing indicators that show the world economy is slowing. Copper prices fell. Copper is widely used in manufacturing and construction, making it sensitive to global growth expectations. Gold prices rose, however, as signs of global economic weakness pushed investors into haven assets. Opposition to Newmont Mining's deal to buy Goldcorp continued to roll in. One of Newmont Mining Corp.'s largest investors wants the terms of the Denver-based company's merger with Goldcorp Inc. renegotiated, in a potential setback for a deal that would create the world's largest gold miner. Joe Foster, who runs the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund, said Friday that the company's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp transfers away significant gains from a recently announced Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. On Thursday, activist investor Paulson & Co. expressed similar concerns about the merger.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com