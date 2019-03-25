Materials Shares Fall Amid Global Growth Worries -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodity producers were lower as global growth worries continued. Gold prices climbed for the third consecutive session, boosted by safe-haven demand with investors around the world fearing a sharp slowdown in global economic growth. A weaker dollar was also helping gold Monday by making it cheaper for overseas buyers. Among base metals, most-active copper futures for May delivery stabilized after a Friday slide driven by fears about slowing economic growth weakening demand for industrial metals used heavily in manufacturing and construction. In corporate news, Newmont Mining will issue a special dividend in an effort to quash a brewing shareholder revolt that could have torpedoed the company's takeover of Goldcorp, a deal that will create the world's largest gold miner. Two large Newmont shareholders said last week that the company's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp transferred away significant gains from a recently announced Nevada joint venture between Newmont and Barrick Gold Corp. Archer Daniels Midland on Monday said severe weather disruptions will reduce its first-quarter pretax operating profit by $50 million to $60 million.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com