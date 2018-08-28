Materials Shares Fall as Dollar Gains Ground -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers gave back some of their recent gains as the dollar rose sharply once again against emerging-markets currencies. Turkey and Argentina saw their currencies sell off as concerns resurfaced that higher U.S. yields would pressure countries that had borrowed heavily in dollars over the past few years. The German government is considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey as concerns grow in Berlin that a full-blown economic crisis could destabilize the region, the Wall Street Journal reported. "However, although fanned by sensational headlines, fears of emerging market contagion similar to what occurred in the Southeast Asian financial crisis of 1997 are overblown," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street's SPDR unit, in a note to clients. "Today's challenges are much smaller in size and affect far fewer emerging market economies."

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com