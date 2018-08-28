Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Shares Fall as Dollar Gains Ground -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

Shares of miners and other commodities producers gave back some of their recent gains as the dollar rose sharply once again against emerging-markets currencies. Turkey and Argentina saw their currencies sell off as concerns resurfaced that higher U.S. yields would pressure countries that had borrowed heavily in dollars over the past few years. The German government is considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey as concerns grow in Berlin that a full-blown economic crisis could destabilize the region, the Wall Street Journal reported. "However, although fanned by sensational headlines, fears of emerging market contagion similar to what occurred in the Southeast Asian financial crisis of 1997 are overblown," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street's SPDR unit, in a note to clients. "Today's challenges are much smaller in size and affect far fewer emerging market economies."

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aCanadian NAFTA negotiator says 'encouraged' by U.S.-Mexico progress
RE
12:37aU.S. Congress skeptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
12:35aU.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
12:32aCITY OF BISMARK ND : Bismarck Fire Department responds to overturned fertilizer truck.
PU
12:32aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Georgia
PU
12:27aNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Visit Nebraska Corn at Husker Harvest Days!
PU
12:27aCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Trade “aid” leaves behind wounded Texas corn farmers
PU
12:22aNACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : CVB Wins Big at TACVB Idea Fair
PU
12:07aNEXT TRADE WAR TARGET : Cannabis Consumption Markets
PU
08/28SEN. MORAN TO PRESIDENT TRUMP : Reengage Canada in Trade Talks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman &..
3TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who ..
4ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
5NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Qua..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.