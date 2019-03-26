Materials Shares Move Higher Ahead of Growth Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodity producers were higher as investors await growth data from the U.S. and other major economies later this week. Some analysts remain optimistic that a spate of weak economic data earlier this month will prove temporary. Gold prices fell, pressured by improved appetite for risk and a stronger dollar. China has revoked the permit for a second Canadian-based grain handler to ship canola seed into the world's second-largest economy, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over a detained Huawei executive.

