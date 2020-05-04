Materials Shares Move Higher Even as U.S.-China Tensions Escalate -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials edged higher even as U.S.-China tensions escalated over blame for the possible origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration stepped up assertions that the new coronavirus originated at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that he has seen "enormous evidence" for this. The White House will release a "conclusive" report on the topic, according to President Trump.

More than the accusations themselves, investors are taking the increase in tensions seriously, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"The last escalation was pretty detrimental for equity markets," he said, referring to the selloff in mid-2019 at the height of the U.S.-China trade war.

"A de-escalation process can take weeks."

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com