Materials Up After Fed Makes Change To Inflation Policy Framework -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after the Federal Reserve altered its policy framework for the first time in 2012, saying it would allow inflation to run hotter than its 2% long-term target for sustained periods of time.

Gold futures, which had already run up in anticipation of looser inflation controls, initially rose to $1987 an ounce, only to close down by 1%, settling at $1,932.60 an ounce.

"I think the Fed has been lurching in this direction with an unwritten rule for the last couple of years," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

The Fed's commitment to low interest rates has buoyed the prices of home-construction materials such as lumber. Capitalizing on the residential building-materials boom, two of the largest suppliers, Builders FirstSource and BMC Stock Holdings are planning to combine in an all-stock deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com