Materials Up After Gov Cuomo Sees Hopes Of Plateau In NY Covid Outbreak -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were signs of a plateau in the Covid-19 epidemic in New York, one of the worst on the planet so far.

Metals traders turned their attention from depleted global demand to constricted supplies of both precious and industrial metals.

Front-month gold futures rose 2.7% to $1,677 a troy ounce, closing at a fresh seven-year high, as shuttered mines and refineries have created a physical shortage at the same time as "safe haven" buying has driven up demand.

"When you want it, you can't get it," said one Texas gold investor, who didn't want his name to be used.

Copper and other industrial metals futures were also buoyed by anticipation of shortages due to mine closures, according to analysts at brokerage ING, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com