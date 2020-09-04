Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
All News 
All News

Materials Up After Jobs Report - Materials Roundup

09/04/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly after a strong jobs report.

U.S. employers added 1.4 million workers in August, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July.

Gold futures, which had risen sharply since the onset of the pandemic partly as a safe haven from economic fears, fell for a third straight session, closing at around $1950 an ounce for a 2% loss on the week.

Polymet Mining shares surged after a favorable court ruling related to a water permit on its NorthMet project in Minnesota.

Brazil's vice president, Hamilton Mourão, told The Wall Street Journal that the government hadn't directed enough resources and attention to reducing deforestation, which has skyrocketed in the past two years as land grabbers and wildcat ranchers have moved deeper into the world's largest rainforest, a disavowal of President Jair Bolsonaro's laissez faire policy on deforestation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.26% 1932.8 Delayed Quote.28.17%
POLYMET MINING CORP. 54.04% 5.53 Delayed Quote.5.59%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 830 End-of-day quote.104.79%
