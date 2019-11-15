Log in
Materials Up After Kudlow Comments -- Materials Roundup

11/15/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose in anticipation of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said negotiations were entering the final stages. Reports that China was planning new stimulus for its manufacturing sector buoyed copper prices.

A group representing the world's largest miners published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year, killing 270 people.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

