Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up After Muted Inflation Data Spurs Fed Bets -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after muted inflation data spurred further bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to interest rates, rose $5.60, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,336.80 an ounce, for their 10th gain in the last 11 sessions. President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to find ways to exempt low-risk agricultural biotechnology products from undue regulation, a move that could help Monsanto owner Bayer and rivals Corteva, Syngenta and BASF, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50pConsumer Cos Down Amid Mixed Retail Earnings Reports -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:47pHealth Care Up on Growth Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:40pU.S. Properties Group Unveils $2.5M Plaza Renovation June 13, 2019 at The Streets of Indian Lake, Hendersonville, Tennessee
SE
04:37pOil tumbles on demand worries; stocks hit by trade, economic fears
RE
04:34pOil tumbles on demand worries; stocks hit by trade, economic fears
RE
04:32pWall St. slips; banks fall with prospect of rate cut, energy drops
RE
04:31pIndustrials Up as Trade-War Risks Are Weighed -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pMaterials Up After Muted Inflation Data Spurs Fed Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pCanada government rejects effort to ease review of energy projects
RE
04:24pCITY OF CHARLOTTE NC : Steele Creek Division - Fatality at 18330 Bessbrook Road
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Dassault Systemes, Tesla, Apple, Sprint & T-Mobile

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About