Materials Up After Muted Inflation Data Spurs Fed Bets -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after muted inflation data spurred further bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to interest rates, rose $5.60, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,336.80 an ounce, for their 10th gain in the last 11 sessions. President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to find ways to exempt low-risk agricultural biotechnology products from undue regulation, a move that could help Monsanto owner Bayer and rivals Corteva, Syngenta and BASF, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com