Materials Up As Chinese Stock Market Strength Bodes Well For Demand -- Materials Roundup

07/06/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as strength in Chinese markets was seen as boding well for industrial-metals demand.

Gold futures rose slightly as investors remained nervous about the Covid-19 pandemic, stoking demand for safe havens.

Strategists at money manager BlackRock's Investment Institute cut their rating on U.S. equities, saying the domestic economy and markets could be affected by the fallout of the continued spike in Covid-19 cases.

The suspension of exports from two Brazilian meatpacking facilities boosted the prices of livestock futures.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.20% 133.25 End-of-day quote.-7.19%
GOLD 0.58% 1785.25 Delayed Quote.16.95%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.81% 97.6 End-of-day quote.-21.73%
