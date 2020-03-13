Materials Up As Coronavirus Fears Ease -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as central bank and government responses to the coronavirus pandemic calmed markets somewhat after a historic rout.

President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency to confront the coronavirus, pledging to release billions of dollars in federal aid to increase testing for the virus and other measures. The indication that the U.S. government is acting decisively may have eased investor concerns about a sluggish federal response.

"I think there is some concern that the Trump administration has kind of botched the handling of this virus and we're no longer in a position where the U.S. can try to contain it but just mitigate the spreading of the virus," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve continued to provide support to short-term bond markets, accelerating Treasury purchases.

Some agricultural futures sustained further losses Friday amid concerns that outbreaks worldwide would limit trade in meat and grains.

