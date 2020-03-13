Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up As Coronavirus Fears Ease -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as central bank and government responses to the coronavirus pandemic calmed markets somewhat after a historic rout.

President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency to confront the coronavirus, pledging to release billions of dollars in federal aid to increase testing for the virus and other measures. The indication that the U.S. government is acting decisively may have eased investor concerns about a sluggish federal response.

"I think there is some concern that the Trump administration has kind of botched the handling of this virus and we're no longer in a position where the U.S. can try to contain it but just mitigate the spreading of the virus," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve continued to provide support to short-term bond markets, accelerating Treasury purchases.

Some agricultural futures sustained further losses Friday amid concerns that outbreaks worldwide would limit trade in meat and grains.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53pFAA PROBING POTENTIAL STRUCTURAL PROBLEM WITH OLDER 737 AIRCRAFT : Wsj
RE
04:52pPoland to close borders to foreigners, quarantine returnees
RE
04:50pStocks stage furious rally late after national emergency declared
RE
04:48pTSX rallies by most in a decade as investors cheer economic stimulus
RE
04:47pKosovo confirms first coronavirus cases, an Italian and a Kosovar
RE
04:39pMaterials Up As Coronavirus Fears Ease -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:37pEnergy Surges As Government, Central Bank Actions Ease Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:37pU.S. Policy Makers Weigh Next Stage of Stimulus -- Update
DJ
04:36pDoctors, and insurers too, urge patients to get medicine on hand
RE
04:35pAmericans rush to stock up on essentials as coronavirus spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group