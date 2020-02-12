Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up As Coronavirus Fears Subside -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid growing hopes that the coronavirus outbreak would not be as severe as previously thought.

"The biggest news, as I understand it, is that growth in the number of new cases has really slowed now in a period of about a week," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager the Leuthold Group. "That is a pretty good sign that this thing's slowing down and that's what the reaction is to."

Copper futures rose after China's top leaders vowed to stabilize the economy amid disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. China's top leaders offered tax relief and other measures in a bid to stabilize a Chinese economy reeling from a deadly coronavirus outbreak, as businesses and factories have been slow to reopen after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, with many workers staying home.

Experts say German chemicals and pharmaceutical giant Bayer is in an unusual position compared with other companies that have faced multibillion-dollar lawsuits over their products, as it continues to sell the popular Roundup weedkiller acquired as part of its Monsanto deal even as it settles claims that it damaged user health. Most companies have either discontinued or placed health-warning labels on products after such settlements.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.60% 77.66 Delayed Quote.6.03%
LME COPPER CASH 0.64% 5696 End-of-day quote.-7.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:42pMGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to step down before contract ends
RE
04:41pCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Statement on EU List of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions
PU
04:38pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
04:36pBRUCE WESTERMAN : Westerman Introduces Trillion Trees Act
PU
04:36pINCOME-DRIVEN REPAYMENT PLANS FOR STUDENT LOANS : Budgetary Costs and Policy Options
PU
04:34pMaterials Up As Coronavirus Fears Subside -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pCentral Banks Adopt Cautious Outlook on Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
04:26pEnergy Up As Investors Reverse Coronavirus Trades On Diminished Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pPentagon set to back Huawei restrictions - Politico
RE
04:25pFacebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group