Materials Up As Coronavirus Fears Subside -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid growing hopes that the coronavirus outbreak would not be as severe as previously thought.

"The biggest news, as I understand it, is that growth in the number of new cases has really slowed now in a period of about a week," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager the Leuthold Group. "That is a pretty good sign that this thing's slowing down and that's what the reaction is to."

Copper futures rose after China's top leaders vowed to stabilize the economy amid disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. China's top leaders offered tax relief and other measures in a bid to stabilize a Chinese economy reeling from a deadly coronavirus outbreak, as businesses and factories have been slow to reopen after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, with many workers staying home.

Experts say German chemicals and pharmaceutical giant Bayer is in an unusual position compared with other companies that have faced multibillion-dollar lawsuits over their products, as it continues to sell the popular Roundup weedkiller acquired as part of its Monsanto deal even as it settles claims that it damaged user health. Most companies have either discontinued or placed health-warning labels on products after such settlements.

