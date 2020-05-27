Log in
Materials Up As EU Unveils Stimulus Plan -- Materials Roundup

05/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the European Union unveiled plans for massive economic stimulus measures.

The European Union set out a $2 trillion coronavirus response plan, including a massive pooling of national financial resources that, if approved, would deepen the bloc's economic union in a way that even the eurozone debt crisis failed to achieve.

Wednesday's proposal, composed of a roughly $824 billion recovery plan and 1.1 trillion-euro budget over the next seven years depends on support of national governments throughout the fractious economic area.

Gold futures rose as traders bet global stimulus measures would result in inflation.

Cattle futures rose to close above $1 a pound for the first time since early March.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

