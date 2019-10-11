Log in
Materials Up As Trump Says US, China Strike "Phase 1" Deal -- Materials Roundup

10/11/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose on hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump said the two sides had struck a "very substantial Phase One deal," which could include purchases of $40 billion to $50 billion of agricultural products.

Grain prices had already rallied on the prospect of a trade deal. The "purported, partial" deal may not be documented Friday, but investors will remain optimistic as long as both sides remain open to negotiation, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The market has a line in the sand...it does not want to see acceleration of tariffs, or negotiations ending with the walking-out, the drama associated with some of these previous" meetings," said Ms. Krosby.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

