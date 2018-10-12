Log in
Materials Up, But Not by Much, Amid Dollar, China Nerves -- Materials Roundup

10/12/2018 | 10:24pm CEST

Shares of metals and mining concerns rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates, the dollar and Chinese demand. China is the leading purchaser of industrial metals and incipient signs of slowing growth there has weighed on prices of copper and other metals. The Department of Justice filed criminal charges Thursday against three former commodities traders for their alleged participation in a commodities fraud and spoofing conspiracy that resulted in more than $60 million in losses to investors.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

