Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up On Economic Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors continued to pile into bets on a rapid economic reopening across Europe and the U.S.

Recent increases in testing rates across the U.S. are a good sign, giving consumers and authorities a "clearer picture of the scope and deadliness of the virus," said strategists at brokerage LPL Research, in a note to clients.

While the gradual reopening of state economies could spark a "second wave" of infections, the U.S. health-care system appears prepared to handle such an outcome, said the LPL strategists.

Hog futures gave back most of their gains after rising 10% at one stage during the session, easing after President Donald Trump commented to reporters about plans to sign an executive order that may keep meat processing plants open, easing fears of a pork supply crunch.

Gold futures continued their recent downtrend as investors rotated into commodities and sectors with more to gain from economies reopening. Still, gold futures are up roughly 13% for the year to date, a beneficiary of safe-haven buying in light of the pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
04:57pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
04:55pUber tech chief Thuan Pham steps down
RE
04:51pLufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
RE
04:49pWall Street down on flight from techs; move to value limits loss on Dow, S&P 500
RE
04:48pDollar drops as investors eye Fed meeting, month-end rebalancing
RE
04:47pDollar drops as investors eye Fed meeting, month-end rebalancing
RE
04:42pMaterials Up On Economic Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:35pMelita’s Table Delivers a Revolutionary Cinco De Mayo Feast
SE
04:31pEnergy Up As Traders Look Past Storage Worries To Reopening -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : sales leap during lockdowns
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group