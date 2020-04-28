Materials Up On Economic Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors continued to pile into bets on a rapid economic reopening across Europe and the U.S.

Recent increases in testing rates across the U.S. are a good sign, giving consumers and authorities a "clearer picture of the scope and deadliness of the virus," said strategists at brokerage LPL Research, in a note to clients.

While the gradual reopening of state economies could spark a "second wave" of infections, the U.S. health-care system appears prepared to handle such an outcome, said the LPL strategists.

Hog futures gave back most of their gains after rising 10% at one stage during the session, easing after President Donald Trump commented to reporters about plans to sign an executive order that may keep meat processing plants open, easing fears of a pork supply crunch.

Gold futures continued their recent downtrend as investors rotated into commodities and sectors with more to gain from economies reopening. Still, gold futures are up roughly 13% for the year to date, a beneficiary of safe-haven buying in light of the pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com