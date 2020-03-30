Materials Up On Optimism About Chinese Economic Rebound -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as expectations of a rebound in industrial activity in China spurred hopes that the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic could be shaken off more quickly than feared.

"Some information from China, yes, shows factory orders picking up and goods being shipped, but a lot of those orders were [likely] made before the Chinese New Year," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at wealth-management firm.

"Now we have to see if new orders are coming in and not being cancelled...The data show right now that things are improving, but I'm not sure if it's a head fake or not."

Gold futures fell slightly, as increased risk appetite weighed on prices of the safe-haven investment, among the few assets that has held its value since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread.

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen says the coronavirus-related downturn has been "rapid and sharp" and it's "impossible to know how deep the recession will be" -- that will depend on how long the period of social distancing lasts.

Speaking during a Brookings Institution webinar, she says the plunge in second-quarter economic output "could easily be 20% or higher."

