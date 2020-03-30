Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up On Optimism About Chinese Economic Rebound -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as expectations of a rebound in industrial activity in China spurred hopes that the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic could be shaken off more quickly than feared.

"Some information from China, yes, shows factory orders picking up and goods being shipped, but a lot of those orders were [likely] made before the Chinese New Year," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at wealth-management firm.

"Now we have to see if new orders are coming in and not being cancelled...The data show right now that things are improving, but I'm not sure if it's a head fake or not."

Gold futures fell slightly, as increased risk appetite weighed on prices of the safe-haven investment, among the few assets that has held its value since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread.

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen says the coronavirus-related downturn has been "rapid and sharp" and it's "impossible to know how deep the recession will be" -- that will depend on how long the period of social distancing lasts.

Speaking during a Brookings Institution webinar, she says the plunge in second-quarter economic output "could easily be 20% or higher."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pInstacart workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
RE
04:50pAnother plunge drops crude benchmarks to lowest levels since 2002
RE
04:50pAnother plunge drops crude benchmarks to lowest levels since 2002
RE
04:49pAnother plunge drops crude benchmarks to lowest levels since 2002
RE
04:48pWorld Bank urges G20 to refrain from export restrictions for pandemic supplies
RE
04:46pThe U.S. weighs the grim math of death vs. the economy
RE
04:46pDeaths, intubations swamp New Orleans doctors in coronavirus surge
RE
04:44pFord, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
RE
04:31pMaterials Up On Optimism About Chinese Economic Rebound -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:29pEnergy Up Slightly, Even As Oil Hits 18-Year Low -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
5Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group