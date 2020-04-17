Materials Up On Optimism About Economic Reopening -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors turned their attention from the death toll of Covid-19 to signs that some U.S. states were preparing to reopen their economies.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto overcame disruption from a tropical cyclone in Australia to lift first-quarter iron-ore output, but pared annual guidance for mined copper due to earthquake damage at a big U.S. mine and the impact of the new coronavirus.

Rio Tinto's reduced copper production could squeeze supplies and boost prices, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies.

Gold futures fell $32.90, or 1.9%, to settle at $1,698.80 an ounce, retreating on the week after testing multiyear highs, as the deceleration in the growth of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. eased risk aversion, weighing on the safe haven.

Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said it is plausible that the U.K. economy could shrink by as much as 35% in the second quarter if the current lockdown lasts for three months, the latest in a round of grim economic forecasts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com