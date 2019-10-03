Log in
Materials Up On Rate-Cut Bets -- Materials Roundup

10/03/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid hopes that weak economic data would spur Federal Reserve rate cuts and an agreement between the U.S. and China.

Soybean futures have risen steadily, with gains of roughly 6% since Sept. 6, amid reports that China had resumed large-scale purchases of the grain from U.S. farmers in mid-September. Chinese buyers purchased more than 1.5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans last week alone, according to data from the U.S. Agriculture Department, and have purchased at least 716,000 tons this week, as reported earlier.

The purchases, which come ahead of talks between the U.S. and China, are some of the biggest in the last year.

The euro fell to near multi-year lows against the dollar amid weak economic data in the eurozone and as the U.S. prepared to impose tariffs on European imports in retaliation for Airbus subsidies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

