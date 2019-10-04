Materials Up On Rate Views -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a mixed jobs report was seen as increasing the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The U.S. economy added a relatively limited 136,000 jobs in September, even as the unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low, the Labor Department reported Friday. "I would characterize this jobs report as a modest miss to expectations, and evidence that the woes of the manufacturing sector are beginning to weigh on the broader economy," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at private bank Brown Brothers Harriman, in emailed commentary.

