Materials Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rebounded late in a volatile session, as traders bet a looming health and economic catastrophe in the U.S. would trigger more government support for the economy.

While acknowledging that the Federal Reserve could not have an official say in the matter, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said Thursday that elected leaders probably would need to provide more stimulus to the economy to help it navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Pork and cattle futures finished the trading session "limit down" as traders bet demand would contract in the U.S. during consumer lockdowns.

Walgreen, a drug-store chain that had benefited from the initial surge in "panic shopping" and stockpiling by American households, said sales slowed in the latter part of March, suggesting that stockpiling of meat could slow.

"The market is still not taking on board the second- and third-order impacts of the last six weeks' worth of deterioration," said Stephen Jones, chief investment officer of Multi Asset and Equities investment platforms at money manager Kames Capital, in a note to clients. "Events as far [off] as Christmas are now being cancelled. Shutting down an economy is one thing, but starting it up again is entirely more difficult."

