Materials Up On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly as optimism about trade talks and U.S. economic growth was offset by a sobering report from China.

Rio Tinto said it would invest $749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region.

U.S. businesses have seen continued growth in economic activity, wages and prices during recent weeks, and they maintain a generally positive outlook, the Federal Reserve said.

Copper futures fell after a report that Chinese industrial profits fell 9.9% in October from a year earlier. Coffee futures have surged in recent weeks as dry weather in Latin America threatens to crimp supply, The Wall Street Journal reported.

