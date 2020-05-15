Materials Up On Volatile Session, As Growth Doubts Persist -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose in volatile trade, but the sector was down on the week, as investors assessed risks to the global economic outlook posed by the coronavirus pandemic and new tensions between China and the U.S.

Cyclical stocks initially sold off after a report that the U.S. was imposing new restrictions on Huawei Technologies' access to semiconductor technology, before paring those gains.

Industrial metals fell on the week, but could see a bounce if the National People's Congress session in China results in economic stimulus, said analysts at TD Securities, as reported earlier.

Gold futures rose to a roughly one-month high after the weak data spurred demand for safe-haven investments.

The coronavirus will likely hamper U.S. meat production for months, as new safety measures and reduced staffing slow plant operations, said the chief executive of the biggest U.S. beef producer, JBS USA Holdings, as reported earlier.

