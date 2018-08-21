Log in
Materials Up On Weaker Dollar -- Materials Roundup

08/21/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened against rivals.

Metals futures, many of which have inverse correlations to the dollar, rose across the board, with copper adding about 0.9%.

One money manager said weakness this summer in domestic miners and metals processors related to trade fears was overdone, as volumes and have improved for domestic steelmakers and iron miners. "I heard a chief financial officer of a steel company the other day say '232 [tariffs] has been great for the industry but, for some reason, bad for our stock price," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund manager Hodges Capital.

The efforts to combat dumping of cheap imported steel has "really helped that whole industry," Mr. Marshall said. "As U.S. ramp up utilization of mills, you're not going to consume any more steel in the U.S. than you would otherwise, but you are going to use more domestic steel and you're going to need more domestic iron ore."

Wheat prices fell to a three-week low as traders recalibrated expectations that Russia would curb exports because of a tough growing season.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

