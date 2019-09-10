Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up as Bolton Departure Buoys Ag Commodities -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after the abrupt departure of hawkish White House national-security adviser John Bolton was seen as potentially easing tensions with China.

Soybean futures, sensitive to changes in the outlook for trade relations because China has targeted the crop for tariffs, rose sharply.

"The news about Bolton being fired seems to have sparked a short squeeze across the entire ag sector," said independent trader Dan Norcini, as reported earlier. "He is a super hardliner and the thinking might be that with him gone, a deal with China is much more likely."

One brokerage said the European steel business is close to an inflection point. "We believe the sector is in the last leg of a down-cycle, with capacity cuts in the second half of 2019 and a sharp fall in net imports," as production growth in China slows, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients. The utilization rates at European steel mills are set to drop below the 80% level where prices and profit margins typically rise, and "utilisation rates are the most important determinant of steel companies' profitability," the Credit Suisse analysts said.

China is still struggling with pork shortages and spiking meat prices after a yearlong outbreak of African swine fever decimated pig farms nationwide, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.28% 12.775 Delayed Quote.12.87%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.47% 132.2 End-of-day quote.-10.41%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.72% 93.525 End-of-day quote.-24.52%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pSTARK COUNTY OH : Announces Suppliers and New Fixed Rates for Natural Gas Aggregation Program
PU
04:52pIndustrials, Transportation Cos Up on Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:42pDAVID PERDUE : Senator David Perdue Discusses China Trip & Trade Talks
PU
04:38pMaterials Up as Bolton Departure Buoys Ag Commodities -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:34pBaker Hughes says GE's presence on its board to shrink
RE
04:32pWall Street mixed as investors flee growth for value
RE
04:30pEnergy Up as Trade-Dispute Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pBond yields up, stocks flat on shifting ECB views
RE
04:23pBond yields climb, stocks dip on shifting ECB views
RE
04:22pBond yields up, stocks flat on shifting ECB views
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group