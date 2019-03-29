Materials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against most other currencies. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the relative value of the dollar, rose Friday, closing the quarter at $1298.50 an ounce, the latest sign that precious-metals traders see the $1300 level as a trigger to sell. The British pound sterling weakened after Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union divorce deal was rejected by parliament for a third time. Versum Materials, which makes chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors, said its board rejected Merck KGaA's unsolicited $48-a-share tender offer but said it would hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com