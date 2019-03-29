Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against most other currencies. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the relative value of the dollar, rose Friday, closing the quarter at $1298.50 an ounce, the latest sign that precious-metals traders see the $1300 level as a trigger to sell. The British pound sterling weakened after Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union divorce deal was rejected by parliament for a third time. Versum Materials, which makes chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors, said its board rejected Merck KGaA's unsolicited $48-a-share tender offer but said it would hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50pConsumer Cos Up After Home-Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:46pHealth Care Up as Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:45pTrade hopes buoy stocks, Brexit setback hits pound
RE
04:39pTrade hopes buoy stocks, Brexit setback hits pound
RE
04:39pU.S. Consumer Spending Edged Up in January -- Update
DJ
04:37pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission holds Financial Reporting Consolidation Retreat for Community Institutions and Agencies
PU
04:37pBrazil's Leader Is Tripped Up by His Own Resolve -- Update
DJ
04:32pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Policy Breakfast to Address Threat of Tariffs on Auto Parts
PU
04:30pU.S., China trade talks in Beijing called 'candid and constructive'
RE
04:27pU.S., China trade talks in Beijing called 'candid and constructive'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
2DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5AIRBUS SE : REGULATORS KNEW BEFORE CRASHES THAT 737 MAX TRIM CONTROL WAS CONFUSING IN SOME CONDITIONS: documen..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About